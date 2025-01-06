WWE Raw Netflix Debut Opening Match & Main Event Reportedly Revealed

The big day has finally arrived, and only hours remain until "WWE Raw" officially debuts on Netflix, kicking off what both sides hope is a beautiful friendship. As such, WWE has done everything possible to load up the show, with appearances from The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, Logan Paul, and other big names scheduled, and several huge matches, including what was reportedly set to be the main event between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

But is that still the case? The answer appears to be yes. Fightful Select reports that, as things stand, Punk vs. Rollins is scheduled to be the main event for tonight's Netflix debut, with the match listed in the spot during the first few rundowns of the show. As such, the long anticipated match between the two will close the show, barring a change.

As for other plans for the show, PWInsider Elite reports that the first hour will largely revolve around Triple H, The Rock, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Rundowns have the show kicking off with a cold open video narrated by Triple H, which has already been released over social media, followed by a segment in the ring with Triple H. From there, Rock will have a promo segment, then to be followed by Reigns vs. Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match.

No other information as provided on the show, including when segments involving Cena and Paul, or matches such as Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley could occur. As with the Punk-Rollins match, it was noted that these plans were not 100% etched in stone, and WWE could make changes if they so desired.