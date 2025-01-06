Another WWE Legend Reportedly In Town For Raw Netflix Debut

The list of names set to be featured on tonight's "WWE Raw" continues to grow. According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, The Undertaker has been spotted in Los Angeles, California, with the show set to take place in nearby Inglewood. Additionally, the outlet has learned that the character has been scripted into the show, with a motorcycle ready to be used for his "American Badass" entrance.

The Undertaker last appeared onscreen during night two of WWE WrestleMania 40. During that show's main event, the retired wrestler made a cameo alongside other WWE legends to help prevent The Bloodline from getting involved in Cody Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns. The Undertaker delivered a chokeslam to The Rock, helping set Rhodes up for victory.

In addition to his regular live show, the past year has seen The Undertaker start a podcast, known as "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway." The move was surprising to many fans after Calaway had spent decades being dedicated to maintaining his character. However, now that he's retired, Calaway is using the opportunity to open up about his many years on the road.

Along with The Undertaker, the Netflix debut of "Raw" is scheduled to include appearances from John Cena, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and more. Four matches have been announced in advance, each one with plenty of story built behind it. Seth Rollins will face CM Punk after years of tension have boiled over in recent weeks. Additionally, Liv Morgan will defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will battle it out over the Ula Fala and the title of Tribal Chief, and Jey Uso will look to get some revenge on rival Drew McIntyre.