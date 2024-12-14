Report: CM Punk Vs. Seth Rollins Currently Planned For Major Upcoming WWE Event

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is a match that has been brewing since the "Second City Saint" returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, with Rollins visibly looking upset that Punk had returned to the company. Rollins fired shots at Punk while Punk was still feuding with Drew McIntyre, but the time has come for the pair to go head-to-head, which will reportedly happen on the "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix to kick of 2025.

The rumor started on Tuesday, when wrestling scoops newcomer Dr. Chris Featherstone posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he'd been informed Rollins vs. Punk was set to occur on the debut. On Friday, PWInsider's Mike Johnson confirmed that the outlet was told that the match in Los Angeles is "the current direction." Johnson noted he was also told that "anything can change," but for now, the match is part of WWE's plans for Netflix debut on January 6.

Rollins was the special guest referee when Punk and McIntyre faced off at SummerSlam, and took a GTS from Punk during the match. More recently, Punk and Rollins had competing promos on Monday's episode of "Raw," which saw Punk in a sit-down interview where he said he didn't give Rollins much thought at all. Rollins followed up in the ring where he ran down Punk about walking out of the company the first time. The last time the pair went face-to-face was in the opening segment of "Raw" following WarGames, after Punk competed on the new Bloodline's team alongside Roman Reigns.