Seth Rollins Renews Hostilities With CM Punk In Opening WWE Raw Segment After WarGames

CM Punk kicked off "WWE Raw" to give the lay of the land after his team-up with Roman Reigns and The Original Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk and Reigns shallowly buried the hatchet last weekend, with the former coming in at the last minute as the fifth member of the latter's team – under the promise that Punk will be owed a future favor by "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman should they win. On Monday, Punk alluded to "a favor or two" he could call upon on the road to WrestleMania after admitting he had thus far only found dead ends; he continued to say he has left personal grudges aside after his Hell in a Cell blow-off with Drew McIntyre in October, and floated both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber as potential forks in the road.

However, Punk's attempt at leaving the past behind him was somewhat halted by an emerging Seth Rollins, explaining that he wished he had dealt with Punk when he originally returned at Survivor Series last year. He explained that seeing him standing victorious alongside Reigns had convinced him to finally do something. Punk argued that Rollins had not been listening, and said that he no longer has anything – namely, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – that compels him to face him. That spurning of Rollins prompted a brawl between them, which was then broken up by Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and WWE officials, in-turn prompting Rollins to berate Zayn and Uso for getting between them. Zayn and Rollins then had a back-and-forth about their history with Reigns and the former's return to his side, with the former finally challenging the latter to a match later on in the show.