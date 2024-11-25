CM Punk Sends Message To Fans On Anniversary Of WWE Return

As of today, CM Punk has officially been back in WWE for one year, with his return taking place at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on November 25, 2023. The wrestler commemorated the anniversary of his return today with a post to his temporary Instagram Stories.

"Thank you to all the fans for waiting, chanting my name for years, and carrying me on this journey," Punk wrote. "Thank you to my family and friends backstage for the warmth and continued support. Thank you Paul, Nick, and Bruce for the trust and making it all happen. Love you all! We are just getting started!"

The names Punk referenced were WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE President Nick Khan, and WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard. Unable to resist a slight jab along the way, Punk posted the text on top of a picture of Seth Rollins during Punk's 2023 return, with his middle finger raised and a scowl on his face. Following the message, Punk posted a video of himself inside a vehicle surrounded by fans chanting his name, as well as a selfie from inside the car.

In addition to his social media post, WWE recognized the anniversary of Punk's return by posting some additional behind the scenes video footage, featuring the minutes before and after his big moment. Both Levesque and Prichard can be seen giving direction to Punk in the footage, along with numerous other WWE performers congratulating the wrestlers on his return.

Punk will be at Survivor Series once again this year; however, this time he'll be competing in the WarGames match. The former WWE Champion will team with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Jimmy and Jey Uso against Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Bronson Reed, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa.