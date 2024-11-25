Video: WWE Releases BTS Footage Of CM Punk's Return At Survivor Series 2023

Last year's WWE Survivor Series WarGames came to a close with the shocking return of CM Punk after nearly a decade away from the company. Ahead of the next Survivor Series installment this weekend, WWE has posted brand new backstage footage of Punk's return (via YouTube).

In the video, Punk can be seen being led through "Gorilla position" backstage by WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard minutes before his debut. Confused by the new setup, Punk asked where he was supposed to leave the room to make his entrance, with Prichard and another WWE official pointing the way.

Leading up to his onscreen return, Punk could be seen greeting William Regal, Michael P.S. Hayes, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque, with Stephanie McMahon seated beside him. With the closing moments of Survivor Series playing on monitors and TVs around him, Punk received some last minute direction from Levesque and Prichard and, following a brief exchange with Becky Lynch, headed out to the arena.

Levesque can be seen watching the moment through the curtains before the rest of the footage picks up after Punk gets backstage once again, with various WWE stars reacting to his return. The long list of performers who could be seen congratulating Punk included Bayley, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, and many more. Randy Orton's appearance includes the longtime WWE star lightheartedly teasing Punk for overshadowing his own in-ring return that night.

Punk will be in action this Saturday, taking part in the WarGames match on the side of the Original Bloodline. Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" concluded with Paul Heyman bringing his former client into the fold, calling back to Punk's history as a "Paul Heyman guy."