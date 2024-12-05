Report: Significant Change To WWE Raw Broadcast Coming With Netflix Move In January

On January 6, WWE will undergo a big change as its flagship program of "WWE Raw" moves away from cable television and onto the Netflix streaming service. According to a new report, "Raw" will soon experience another change as well, one that specifically relates to the broadcast itself.

Per PWInsider, "Raw" will broadcast live on Netflix no matter where the taping emanates from. In the past, "Raw" tapings that originated outside of North America still aired in the usual 8pm EST time slot in the United States, though on a taped delay due to the difference in time zones. Beginning in January 2025, however, that will no longer be the case as WWE's red brand reportedly plans to stream on Netflix in real-time, with the video-on-demand (VOD) being made available as soon as possible after it goes off the air. As such, when "Raw" heads to Europe for episodes in Brussels, Glasgow, and London in March 2025, viewers in the United States can watch it live in the afternoon, or the VOD shortly thereafter.

When it comes to the length of "Raw" starting in 2025, recent reports indicated that its runtime wouldn't likely be set to the traditional three-hour or the current temporary-two-hour format, but was rather flexible. As of now, though, WWE has yet to confirm this.

WWE's "Raw" premiere will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, with 16-time world champion John Cena and former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns already confirming themselves to be there. Elsewhere, WWE is advertising the likes of "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and "The EST" Bianca Belair to be there as well.