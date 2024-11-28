Roman Reigns Addresses How Often He'll Be On WWE Raw, Netflix

"WWE Raw" is moving to Netflix on January 6 and will no longer be featured on the USA Network. The red brand's first program on streaming is already looking stacked with John Cena and Roman Reigns already announced for the show, but there's still plenty of speculation toward how often WWE's biggest stars will be featured on Netflix throughout 2025. "WWE Smackdown" has become Reigns' home for the last four years, but with WWE wanting to make a big splash on Netflix early on, it's possible the "Original Tribal Chief" could be seen on the red brand more often. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Reigns outlined what he knows thus far about his 2025 schedule.

"'I'm not exactly sure. Honestly, I'm just trying to get to the premiere, I'm on the premiere. I don't think I can share too much more than that at this point. We haven't scheduled my exact dates for going into WrestleMania from Rumble forward."

Reigns was also asked about WWE possibly diving into more edgier content now that "Raw" is leaving cable television and transitioning to streaming. He explained that he's flexible but doesn't feel there's necessarily a need for it.

"That's something that has not even crossed my mind ... I don't ever sit there and think like, 'Man, how can I drop an F-bomb or how can a cigar being in my hand make me look cooler?' We're at a point where I say the word 'Yeet' and it gets a crazy pop ... I just don't see the point or the need at this point, but if we feel that need, then yes, I feel like I can make that happen too."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.