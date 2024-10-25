Backstage Update On Plans For Length Of WWE Raw & SmackDown

When it comes to its two flagship shows, WWE is in something of a transitional period. While "WWE SmackDown" recently made the move from Fox back to the USA Network, "WWE Raw" is wrapping up its run on the USA Network before it heads to Netflix in 2025. Right now, both "Raw" and "SmackDown" are running at two hours in length, but according to an update in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, those runtimes aren't set in stone.

Dave Meltzer writes that discussions are taking place behind the scenes between WWE and both Netflix and USA executives. With Netflix, the belief is that "Raw" likely won't have a set runtime, as there won't be a need to cut to the next show to fit into a schedule.

As for "SmackDown" on USA, Meltzer stated that a new deal would need to be made between the companies. There may be interest on USA's part, as they recently lost "WWE NXT," with "Raw" heading out the door soon. The network gets its highest ratings from wrestling, which may lead to a desire for a third hour of "SmackDown."

Rumors of "SmackDown" moving to a longer format aren't new, as Meltzer himself reported in September that WWE officials were heavily favoring the move to three hours, with an announcement likely coming near the end of the year. As of now, it sounds as though the move has not been decided upon for sure, though it shouldn't come as a surprise if "SmackDown" becomes the longer of the two weekly main roster shows.

