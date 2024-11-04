WWE Raw & SmackDown Are Going International On The Road To WrestleMania

Over the past few years, WWE has begun to stretch out a bit internationally, especially when it comes to PLEs. In 2024 alone, WWE has held Elimination Chamber in Australia, Backlash in France, Clash at the Castle in Scotland, Money in the Bank in Toronto, Bash in Berlin in Germany, and King and Queen of the Ring and Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, in addition to their usual overseas tours. Now, for early 2025, WWE is looking to give their Road to WrestleMania a bit of an international flavor as well.

On Monday morning, WWE announced an "unprecedented" tour of the UK and Europe next March, leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The 11 city tour will see WWE make stops in Barcelona, Spain, Dortmund, Germany, Hannover, Germany, Brussels, Belgium, Bologna, Italy, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Nottingham, England, Glasgow, Scotland, Vienna, Austria, Amsterdam, Netherlands, and London, England. Of the eleven dates, six will be TV tapings, with Brussels, Glasgow, and London hosting "Raw," while Barcelona, Bologna, and London will host "SmackDown."

While WWE holds tours in the UK, Europe, and other international territories during the year, the tours are generally scheduled for later in the spring and the fall. As such, this would be the first international tour to take place during the Road to WrestleMania, as well as the first where WWE would tape TV in international markets during such a period. While the tour would effectively base WWE in Europe throughout March, it would not encompass the full Road to WrestleMania, as WWE will still presumably run two weeks of shows in the US heading into WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and 20.

