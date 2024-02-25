WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Biggest Winners And Losers

I am going to start this with a story of my days watching NJPW events, so as you know I am saying all of this with as much humility, good humor, and respect as possible.

When I was deep into NJPW, there would always inevitably be one or two shows, often titled "Road To [PPV Name]" where there isn't anything incredibly noteworthy that happened. I would be punishingly tired, dawn would be peaking through the window, and I'd think "Well, you got me!" as the main event came to its inevitable albeit satisfactory conclusion. Elimination Chamber was the same way, and for American fans who tuned in at 5 in the morning, I say this with love and kindness, they "got" you.

Much like the "Road To" shows that I would bemoan, the local crowd in Perth, Australia had a great time at Elimination Chamber. It started at a decent hour and sure, it might have gone on too long but that's fine when the show starts at 5:30 in the afternoon. The matches were good, some of them great even, and the atmosphere was electric, but there was nothing on this show that made it "must-see" television.

And that's fine, for WWE to truly be a global company, sometimes they are going to have to run events that are not "for" the North American market which has become so accustomed to WWE's attention. No one can tell anyone how to spend their time, some people wake up early to watch European fútbol teams with losing records, but I do feel a little for the people who ruined their sleep schedules to see what essentially turned out to be a "Road To WrestleMania" show.