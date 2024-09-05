Booker T Reacts To WWE's Expanded International PLE Schedule

WWE has made a concerted effort to bring more Premium Live Events to international markets, after decades of global fans settling for "Supershows" which were glorified live events. In the wake of the latest international success, Bash in Berlin, WWE Hall of Famer and five-time WCW Champion Booker T thinks that WWE is overdue for bringing substantial shows to the fanbase.

"It's such a great move to do these PLEs in certain countries like that. I remember Germany was always the hot, hot, hot tour," Booker professed on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "The bar scene was always sweet. The fans were following us like we were rock stars. To be able to go over there and give those fans a PLE is so freakin' awesome, because they've been waiting for it," Booker explained. The master of the Spinaroonie thinks the effort to schedule more international shows is the best thing the company has done since being taken over by TKO Group Holdings last year.

Bash in Berlin was WWE's seventh premium live event of 2024, which puts the company at 50% international PLEs from countries like Saudi Arabia, France, Australia, and Canada. As it stands, the next four PLEs are evenly split between international and stateside shows, with the upcoming Bad Blood PLE taking place in Atlanta, GA, and the NXT Halloween Havoc PLE set for Hershey, PA. Meanwhile Survivor Series will take place in Canada, while Crown Jewel will air from Saudi Arabia, both of which will take place in November.

