WWE Raw Results 12/9 - Rhea Ripley Vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Wyatt Sicks Vs. Final Testament

The Wyatts storm the ring and almost immediately clear it. Howdy has Kross in a Sister Abigail right away, but

Back from break, and the Testament are in control, as Joe Gacy just took a big double-team move from AOP. Rezar taughts the Wyatts and drags Gacy to his feet and gets him the corner. Gacy hits Rezar with a boot but can't make the tag. Rezar drags him away, but Gacy hits a big clothesline and makes the tag to Erick Rowan. Rowan clears the ring and his Akam and The Miz with a double basement dropkick to the outside. Rowan taunts and Miz is waiting for him when he gets back in the ring, but Rowan no-sells a kick and drives Miz down for a two-count.

Now AOP are back and they hit Rowan with a double powerbomb. Lumis and Gacy are here and they hit AOP with superkicks, Gacy hits. a suicide dive outside the ring and Lumis comes off the top to the outside. Rowan is back and Uncle Howdy wants the tag. He clotheslines Miz, smashes him in the corner, and hits a big move off the ropes. Miz tries to run and escapes via back elbow, tagging in Kross. Howdy clotheslines Kross outside the ring and poses. He goes for a move off the ropes but gets tripped by Scarlett, but Nikki Cross appears behind her and terrifies her. Scarlett escapes into the ring and tries to get the ref to help her. She slides to the other side of the ring and out, but Kross hits a jumping crossbody off the steps. In the ring, Miz saves Kross from Sister Abigail again, but Howdy gets the Mandible Claw on Miz. From the outside, Paul Ellering throws powder in Howdy's face, allowing Kross to hit his finisher and get three!

Winners: The Final Testament

In a sit-down interview backstage, CM Punk is asked about the favor Paul Heyman owes him. Punk says it's a personal thing and it's not the right time to talk about it. He's then asked about Seth Rollins. Punk says it's no secret that he won't shy away from a fight. When it comes to Seth's hatred, Punk is more confused than anything. He doesn't hate Seth at all. Punk talks about their history, when a 16-year-old Rollins came to Punk to ask to be trained — for free. That entitlement has carried over into the adult Rollins. Seth wants to be the best of the world, but Punk remembers when he protected Seth from getting fired. Punk says if he had to live in his shadow, he'd hate him too. Punk says he did everything Seth has done before he got here, and he recognizes that Seth did a good job filling in when Punk left, but the starter is back now and the second-stringer has to sit on the bench.