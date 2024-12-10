WWE Raw Results 12/9 - Rhea Ripley Vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Wyatt Sicks Vs. Final Testament
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw," coming to you from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas!
It's the last Monday before Saturday Night's Main Event, but before that, there's an old grudge to be settled from last month, as Rhea Ripley takes on Raquel Rodriguez in a match that was reportedly supposed to have happened at Crown Jewel. In more women's action, the latest triple threat match to determine the contenders for the new Women's Intercontinental Championship will take place, while over in the men's division, The Wyatt Sicks return to "Raw" to take on Karrion Kross and the Final Testament!
GUNTHER addresses Finn Balor
GUNTHER comes down to the ring, and he calls out Finn Balor, saying Saturday Night's Main Event won't end the way Survivor Series did. Finn comes out with The Judgment Day and says GUNTHER is right, it won't end the same way, because Survivor Series ended with GUNTHER retaining because of Finn, and SNME will end with GUNTHER losing the title because of Finn. GUNTHER says Finn isn't as good as him, and he never will be, which prompts The Judgment Day to surround the ring, enter, and attack. Damian Priest's music hits and he comes out to help GUNTHER fight off The Judgment Day, but he's overpowered and takes a Coup de Grace.
Backstage, Finn is laughing about what happened with The Judgment Day when Adam Pearce approaches and says the SNME title match is now a triple threat also involving Priest. After he walks away, Liv Morgan mockingly asks Finn if he can help her and Raquel Rodriguez prepare for their matches tonight, but Finn says he'll have to get back to them.
Wyatt Sicks vs. Final Testament
The Wyatts storm the ring and almost immediately clear it. Howdy has Kross in a Sister Abigail right away, but
Back from break, and the Testament are in control, as Joe Gacy just took a big double-team move from AOP. Rezar taughts the Wyatts and drags Gacy to his feet and gets him the corner. Gacy hits Rezar with a boot but can't make the tag. Rezar drags him away, but Gacy hits a big clothesline and makes the tag to Erick Rowan. Rowan clears the ring and his Akam and The Miz with a double basement dropkick to the outside. Rowan taunts and Miz is waiting for him when he gets back in the ring, but Rowan no-sells a kick and drives Miz down for a two-count.
Now AOP are back and they hit Rowan with a double powerbomb. Lumis and Gacy are here and they hit AOP with superkicks, Gacy hits. a suicide dive outside the ring and Lumis comes off the top to the outside. Rowan is back and Uncle Howdy wants the tag. He clotheslines Miz, smashes him in the corner, and hits a big move off the ropes. Miz tries to run and escapes via back elbow, tagging in Kross. Howdy clotheslines Kross outside the ring and poses. He goes for a move off the ropes but gets tripped by Scarlett, but Nikki Cross appears behind her and terrifies her. Scarlett escapes into the ring and tries to get the ref to help her. She slides to the other side of the ring and out, but Kross hits a jumping crossbody off the steps. In the ring, Miz saves Kross from Sister Abigail again, but Howdy gets the Mandible Claw on Miz. From the outside, Paul Ellering throws powder in Howdy's face, allowing Kross to hit his finisher and get three!
Winners: The Final Testament
In a sit-down interview backstage, CM Punk is asked about the favor Paul Heyman owes him. Punk says it's a personal thing and it's not the right time to talk about it. He's then asked about Seth Rollins. Punk says it's no secret that he won't shy away from a fight. When it comes to Seth's hatred, Punk is more confused than anything. He doesn't hate Seth at all. Punk talks about their history, when a 16-year-old Rollins came to Punk to ask to be trained — for free. That entitlement has carried over into the adult Rollins. Seth wants to be the best of the world, but Punk remembers when he protected Seth from getting fired. Punk says if he had to live in his shadow, he'd hate him too. Punk says he did everything Seth has done before he got here, and he recognizes that Seth did a good job filling in when Punk left, but the starter is back now and the second-stringer has to sit on the bench.