WWE Releases Cold Open For Raw Debut On Netflix

Tonight, for the first time, "WWE Raw" will air live on Netflix in the United States, and the company has a star-studded debut on the table for fans. Ahead of the show, WWE has posted the cold open for tonight's show on social media, featuring Paul "Triple H" Levesque narrating a video focused on the industry's closely-entwined history with the medium of television.

The introductory segment includes clips both new and old, from memorable moments in the history of WWE and WCW to highlights of today's top stars. Along the way, viewers can see a wrestling canvas being painted, adorned with many of the most legendary faces in wrestling, such as Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels, and many more.

Four matches have been announced for tonight's show, including a familial battle between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa over the position of Tribal Chief. Liv Morgan will also defend her Women's World Championship against former title holder Rhea Ripley, while CM Punk and Seth Rollins will have their long-awaited grudge match. Finally, Drew McIntyre will return to the red brand after a recent "WWE SmackDown" appearance to wrestle Jey Uso in a singles bout.

In addition to all the announced action, the debut of "Raw" on Netflix is set to include appearances from The Rock, Logan Paul, rapper Travis Scott, and John Cena, kicking off his 2025 retirement tour. WWE is also sure to have a surprise or two in store for the big night. The event will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and air live everywhere tonight at 8 p.m. ET.