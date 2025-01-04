Drew McIntyre Returns To WWE SmackDown, Enters Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens Storyline

Drew McIntyre confronted WWE Champion Cody Rhodes during the opening segment of "WWE SmackDown," and made it clear that he's back on the blue brand.

Rhodes kicked off the show looking to address ongoing hostilities with Kevin Owens, his scheduled Ladder Matchopponent for the Royal Rumble on February 1, before finding himself interrupted by the "Scottish Warrior" making his entrance. McIntyre stared down his former championship tag team partner as he entered the ring, leaving both Rhodes and the fans in suspense only to completely bemuse him with a hug. He then called back to their history together before saying Rhodes was on the cusp of ruining his life's work, and with the way things have gone for him and the ongoing transfer portal, he could use a friend.

Rhodes made it clear he didn't believe a word that had been said, adding that if McIntyre was angling for a shot at the WWE Championship then he would get it, only for McIntyre to reiterate that he just wants to help Rhodes. McIntyre then told Rhodes, "You need to watch your back," riling the "American Nightmare" up before he was attacked by Owens from behind, sparking a brawl between them which officials came between.

McIntyre's latest appearance on "SmackDown" follows reports earlier which indicated he was due to be making a permanent switch to Friday nights from "WWE Raw," after recent weeks saw him appear on the brand to take out Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn.