The Rock Confirms His Plans For WWE Raw's Netflix Debut

January 6 marks the premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, and one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment history is scheduled to appear on the show. Writing on Instagram, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed that he'll be part of the festivities, and he's dedicating the occasion to his family.

"I'll come back home to @wwe tomorrow night as we make history on @netflix and begin a new and exciting era. Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky "Soulman" Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way."

Johnson didn't reveal any of his plans for "Raw," though it's highly likely that he will be involved in the ongoing Bloodline saga. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are scheduled to face each other in a Tribal Combat match, and Johnson might use that as an opportunity to let the family know which member he's aligning himself with. That said, the "Final Boss" also has unfinished business with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, who is also expected to appear on tomorrow's episode of the red brand's weekly show.

Johnson's previous WWE appearance came at Bad Blood 2023, where he stared down Rhodes, Reigns, and Jimmy Uso as the event went off the air. As of this writing, it remains to be seen if "The Great One" will return to the ring in the near future. However, his future plans should become clearer on the premiere of "Raw" on Netflix.