Demolition's Ax & Smash Address Potential WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Ax and Smash, aka Demolition, were one of the biggest tag teams of their era. Unfortunately, when Ax parted ways with the WWE, he got on Vince McMahon's bad side after filing a lawsuit against the promotion to use the "Demolition" name on the independents. Since then, Demolition has not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but could things be different in a post-Vince McMahon WWE?

Speaking on "Hitting The Turnbuckle," Demolition was asked whether they're open to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. According to Ax, they never had any objections, even with McMahon still at the helm. "There was a lot of politics involved," the veteran pointed out, noting that he's hopeful they will have a better relationship with WWE now. "The only person that made decisions on anything before was Vince, and we weren't on Vince's 'Like List,' I guess, but we never objected to being inducted."

Smash added that they were actually called in for last year's WrestleMania and the Hall of Fame ceremony, but they had to decline the invitation. "The person who brought us in, he paid for us to come in, and we were busy doing stuff with him so it wasn't like we could just leave and jump ship over there," he explained. Smash then noted that he hopes WWE understands their reasons, and expressed how it was a good sign that their relationship with the promotion is healing.

