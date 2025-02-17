Update On Demolition's WWE Legends Deal

Last week ended with some major news concerning legendary tag team Demolition, as it emerged that Bill "Ax" Eadie and Barry "Smash" Darsow had come to terms with WWE on a Legends deal. The agreement not only brought Demolition back into the WWE fold following a decade where the two sides couldn't be more estranged, but has immediately led to speculation that Eadie and Darsow could finally be receiving a long-awaited WWE Hall of Fame induction.

At the moment, that remains to be seen. Fightful Select reports that Demolition is receiving consideration to be part of WWE's 2025 Hall of Fame class, alongside Michelle McCool and Triple H. However, the decision to induct Demolition hasn't yet been "nailed down," leaving open the possibility that Eadie and Darsow will have to wait another year before receiving HOF consideration.

Even if that is the case, the Legends deal seems to suggest that Demolition's inclusion in the WWE Hall of Fame is inevitable. It also guarantees that fans will be able to get their hands on Demolition merchandise, or play as the legendary team in the WWE 2K video game series, as the contract will allow WWE to license Eadie and Darsow as both a tag team and individuals.

If Demolition is inducted into the Hall of Fame, it remains to be seen whether the late Randy Colley and Brian Adams will be inducted alongside Eadie and Darsow. Colley, the original Smash, founded Demolition alongside Eadie in 1987 before being quickly replaced by Darsow, though he did later team Eadie on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, Adams joined the group as its third member, Crush, in early 1990, remaining with Demolition before they disbanded in 1991.