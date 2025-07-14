Jacy Jayne Retains NXT Women's Title At WWE Evolution Following Blake Monroe Heel Turn

Jordynne Grace looked to be the crowd favorite heading into her "NXT" Women's Championship match against Jacy Jayne, but its clear that nobody — including Grace herself — expected such a swift betrayal. Grace left everything in the ring at Sunday's Evolution II event, but the champion, with the help of Fatal Influence and Blake Monroe, walked out with gold still around her waist.

Monroe accompanied Grace as "The Juggernaut" walked into her title match, but stayed relatively uninvolved as the champion put pressure on the challenger from the opening lock-up. Jayne quickly began targeting Grace's throat and neck to wear down the challenger, who struggled to maintain any momentum past brief signs of life in the match. Despite Jayne's immense dominance, however, Grace stayed in the match with kick-out after kick-out.

Another kick-out following a Hurricanrana finally had the champion at her wits end, and Jayne called forth Fallon Henley to retrieve her "NXT" Women's title. Henley attempted to hand the title to her Fatal Influence leader, but Monroe intercepted Henley with a headbutt before the title could make it into the ring. The title fell into Jazmyn Nyx's hands, whose temporary obsession with the title's lustre allowed for Monroe to intercept her as well. Monroe now held the title as Henley distracted the referee on the other side of the ring. Monroe watched as Jayne tossed Grace towards the ropes, and, with little hesitation, Monroe confirmed the rumors by striking her former friend and tag partner in the back. Jayne capitalized on Monroe's interference for the win.

Grace, with blood running down her nose and a loss on her record, watched as Monroe entered the ring following the match. Monroe stared at Jayne before unceremoniously handing Jayne back her title, and looked to exit the ring — not, however, without biting her finger at the "NXT" Women's Champion.