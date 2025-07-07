Former AEW Talent Reportedly Primed For Heel Turn After Arriving In WWE NXT As A Face

It may feel like former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May only just arrived in "WWE NXT" where she was revealed to WWE fans as Blake Monroe, but according to a new report, the babyface talent could already be set for a heel turn. According to Fightful Select, Monroe's turn has already been discussed within "NXT."

Fightful reported they weren't told exactly when Monroe's heel turn could happen, but it was brought up "for the near future." The outlet did not report just why WWE may decide to turn the newly-signed star heel so early after her arrival.

Monroe recently aligned herself with fellow babyface, Jordynne Grace, on last week's episode of "NXT." General Manager Ava revealed that the pair will take on NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, who targeted Monroe upon her arrival to the brand, and Jayne's Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley at Great American Bash on Saturday. The tag match will take place ahead of Grace challenging Jayne for the title at Evolution 2 on Sunday. As of this writing, Monroe doesn't have a match scheduled herself at Evolution and has not been revealed for the battle royal on the card.

Monroe debuted on "NXT" just days after her AEW contract expired and she was pulled from the roster page. On June 3, she appeared on the show as a shock to fans in the WWE Performance Center and put the women's division on notice. She would be presented as a babyface in later weeks, and at one point was sent through a table by the heel stable. Monroe worked her final match in AEW, the Hollywood Ending match against "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's title, as a heel back in March.