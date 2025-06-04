Backstage Report On Details Of Mariah May's Deal With WWE

Less than a week after she was removed from All Elite Wrestling's roster page, former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May has made her WWE debut. She appeared in the crowd on the June 3 episode of "WWE NXT," proclaiming herself to be the next NXT Women's Champion. Details regarding her AEW exit came to light over the past weekend, but now that she has landed in WWE, Fightful Select has provided more details on how the jump happened so quickly.

According to Fightful, May has put pen-to-paper on a multi-year deal with WWE, with her appearance on "NXT" being expected by many given the number of talents that have been moved around, promoted to the main roster, and let go in recent weeks. WWE made sure to keep her debut under wraps so no leaks would get out, so much so that all of the women involved in the segment May debuted in were only told about her moments before the segment started. With that said, a very tight circle of people knew she was officially signed to the company heading into the show, knowing full well that she would be starting her WWE journey on "NXT."

One part of her debut that many fans noticed was that WWE never referred to May by name, simply calling her glamorous as a reference to her nickname "The Glamour." Fightful has not heard any news on WWE changing her name, or any issues regarding the name as Mariah May (technically Mariah May Mead) is her real name. May has gone by her real name since she made her wrestling debut back in 2018, and would be able to use it if both parties were happy to do so, unlike someone like Ricky Saints, the former Ricky Starks, who did have his name changed despite appearing in WWE as Ricky Starks as an enhancement talent in the past.