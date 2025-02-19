Former AEW Star Ricky Starks Reveals WWE Name, First Match Set

Ricky Starks officially put pen to paper during "WWE NXT," revealing he will be known henceforth as Ricky Saints. Starks made his surprise debut last Tuesday, addressing the "NXT" crowd ahead of last weekend's Vengeance Day event; he wasn't active during the event, but made it clear he was keeping an eye on proceedings. He was appearing this week to officially sign with the brand, joining General Manager Ava in the ring to stake his claim as the best and talk of the NXT Championship.

They were joined by Ethan Page, and"All Ego" said that Starks would have a hard time bettering what he had done since joining "NXT," prompting Starks to mockingly congratulate Page on his victory over Je'Von Evans at Vengeance Day. Evans then emerged from behind Page to blindside him, their fight taking them through the crowd and once again leaving Starks and Ava in the ring. Ava urged him to sign the contract, only for Wes Lee to emerge and lay into Starks verbally, demanding he be the first to face him when he signs his contract.

Starks signed the contract after clearing Lee from the ring, and the camera showed his new ring name to close the segment. He would later appear in a backstage segment with Ava, once again interrupted Page and joined by Lee and Evans; Ava sought to end the four's arguing by booking a tag match pitting Evans and Starks against Page and Lee next week. The wrestler now formerly known as Ricky Starks debuted last week just a day after it had emerged he had left AEW, ending a five-year stint with the company. Next week's match is due to be his first televised bout since "AEW Collision" on March 30.