Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Fatal Influence Crashing Blake Monroe WWE NXT Contract Segment

Two weeks after her surprise debut on "WWE NXT," Blake Monroe signed her official contract with the brand, while additionally claiming the women's division as all hers. NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne evidently took issue with the latter, which led to her and Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx crashing Monroe's contract signing segment. WWE alum Tommy Dreamer later weighed in on this series of events on "Busted Open Radio."

"The vignettes, how she showed up, it also made sense," Dreamer said, "because if you think about it, she crashed the celebration of Jacy Jayne. Then we had the follow-up week of the vignette. We have the showing up. This week, we have another vignette, and then Jacy Jayne kind of receipted her and she showed up and crashed her NXT signing. Made all perfect sense."

As Dreamer alluded to, Monroe's introduction to "NXT" came amidst what was supposed to be a championship celebration for Jayne, who had defeated Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women's Title the week prior. Instead, Jayne found herself surrounded by a number of potential challengers, including Lainey Reid, Lash Legend, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker. While a sea of women brawled around the ring below her, Blake (formerly known as Mariah May) then made her presence known by calling herself the next NXT Women's Champion.

Currently, Jayne is on route to WWE Evolution, where she will defend her title against the winner of next week's number one contenders match. Competitors in that four-way bout are Grace, Legend, Parker, and Izzi Dame. It is unknown if Monroe will have any involvement in the Evolution premium live event as well.

