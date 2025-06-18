WWE NXT Women's Title #1 Contender Fatal-4-Way Set

The competitors for the NXT Women's Championship number one contender's fatal four-way match were set on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," and after four matches on the night, it will be Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Jordynne Grace facing off next week for chance to take on champion Jacy Jayne at Evolution on July 13.

Parker and Thea Hail opened up the action for the night. Hail had Parker in the Kimura Lock in the middle of the ring, and Parker tapped out where the referee couldn't see for Hail to let go of the submission. Parker then hit her with the running hip attack for the win.

Next up was Legend and Kelani Jordan. Legend blocked Jordan's split-legged moonsault, then got her knees up to block the 450 Splash as Jordan went off the top rope. Legend got Jordan up on her back and sent her crashing down onto the mat and pinned her for the victory.

The third match of the night saw Zaria, accompanied by Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca, take on The Culling's Dame, accompanied by stablemates Shawn Spears and Niko Vance. During the match, Tatum Paxley appeared from the crowd to hug Ruca from behind, causing her to yell out in surprise, which distracted Zaria in the ring. Dame hit a powerbomb on Zaria to advance to the fatal four-way.

Grace and Lola Vice were the final match. Vice almost had Grace defeated with a big kick, but "The Juggernaut" kicked out at the last moment. Grace battled back and hit Vice with the Beast Mode for the victory to become the last woman to qualify for the number one contender's match.