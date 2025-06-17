WWE NXT Results 6/17 - Four Evolution Eliminator Matches, Six Man Tag Team Bout & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 17, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Last week, "NXT" General Manager Ava announced that NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne would be defending her title at WWE Evolution on July 13, with her challenger being determined in a mini tournament. Tonight, the tournament will be kicking off as Jordynne Grace takes on Lola Vice, Zaria faces The Culling's Izzi Dame, Lash Legend collides with Kelani Jordan, and Jaira Parker goes one-on-one with Thea Hail in a series of four Evolution Eliminator Matches. Whoever emerges victorious will go on to square off with one another in a Fatal Four-Way Match next Tuesday, with the winner of that earning the right securing their title shot at Evolution.
Reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams will be joining forces with TNA stars A.J. Francis and KC Navarro of First Class to take on Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, and fellow TNA star Elijah. As Williams and Elijah have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks stemming from the latter looking to dethrone the former as TNA World Champion in order to return the title to the promotion, First Class aided Williams in retaining his title against Mike Santana on the June 3 episode of "NXT".
Additionally, Blake Monroe (formerly known as Mariah May) will become an official member of the "NXT" roster tonight when she puts pen-to-paper on her contract after making her first appearance on the brand on June 3.
We are live! Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Jaida Parker makes her way to the ring. Thea Hail attacks her from behind.
Jaida Parker vs. Thea Hail in an Evolution Eliminator Match
Hail sends Parker's face bouncing off the ring apron, and the two slide into the ring. The bell sounds, and Hail fires off elbows on Parker. Parker rains down right hands on Hail, but Hail dumps Parker out of the ring and connects with a tope suicida to level her on the outside.
Parker lands a Sidewalk Slam on Hail and wears her down with a submission hold, then lands a few right hands on Hail's spine and takes her for a ride around the ring. Parker connects with a pair of suplexes on Hail and pins her, but Hail kicks out and sends Parker crashing into the ring steps shoulder first on the outside.
Hail dumps Parker back inside the ring and ascends to the top rope, then looks to land a crossbody on her. Parker rolls out of the way and sends Hail's head bouncing off the top turnbuckle, then sets up for a Hip Attack. Hail avoids it and cinches in a Kimura Lock on Parker, but Parker powers up to her feet and sends Hail crashing into the corner twice to escape. Parker taps out, but the referee doesn't see her and Parker lands the Hip Attack on Hail for the win.
Winner: Jaida Parker
