WWE Evolution 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
We're smack dab in the middle of an absolutely massive PPV/PLE weekend, and if you're the kind of people who like to predict matches, it's a weekend that could really swing your success rate. Here at Wrestling Inc., we've already made our predictions for "WWE NXT" Great American Bash, AEW All In, and "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event," and now it's time to close things out with WWE Evolution 2025, just the second all-woman PLE in WWE history.
With seven matches on the card, "Evolution 2" is beefier than other recent WWE PLEs, and with five championships on the line — plus a future world title shot — there's a whole lot at stake. Do we expect Rhea Ripley to finally get a win over IYO SKY? Can Becky Lynch survive the challenge of both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria? And in the one non-title grudge match, will Naomi teach Jade Cargill why it's wise to proceed with caution? As far as that last one is concerned, it's not advice we ourselves have to take — let's get to the picks!
No Holds Barred: Jade Cargill (87%)
Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi will take on Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred match at Evolution 2 and despite Naomi telling all of us to "proceed with caution," most of us — 87% — believe that it will be Cargill getting the win. Many of us picked Cargill so because we've been watching WWE too long and know that the company tends to nerf the briefcase holders before their eventual cash-ins, though we do see Naomi cashing in sooner rather than later.
This will be the second time Naomi and Cargill face off after Naomi laid out her former friend on top of a windshield back in November, taking Cargill out of Survivor Series: WarGames. After the dramatic reveal that Naomi did it to be able to team with Bianca Belair and hold the Women's Tag Team Championships, she and Cargill faced off at WrestleMania 41. Cargill won her singles debut at 'Mania, which only sent Naomi further over the edge. Despite winning the briefcase at the beginning of June, Naomi continued to target Cargill and finally, "The Storm" had enough and asked "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis for another match.
It's a bit strange that Cargill would ask for a No Holds Barred match knowing she has her title opportunity coming up at SummerSlam in less than a month, but it's a bold move that 87% of us here at WINC believe will pay off. Cargill's win is also going to enrage Naomi even further, so there's no doubt their feud will continue into "The Biggest Party of the Summer" and beyond. Naomi will either cost Cargill the WWE Women's Championship or cash-in on her, depending on how things play out.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Battle Royal: Stephanie Vaquer (60%)
In addition to the five title bouts and the No Holds Barred match, Evolution will feature a battle royal in which the winner receives a world title shot at WWE Clash in Paris. There are plenty of competitors to choose from, but the majority of our writers and editors believe Stephanie Vaquer will be the last woman left in the ring. In fact, 60% of the WINC staff took Vaquer in this match, an astonishing feat considering the number of options. Nikki Bella garnered 33% of the vote after the Liv Morgan injury torpedoed her original creative, and Natalya also got 7% of the vote, but Vaquer is the dominant favorite in this one heading into the weekend.
With the title shot on the line, we think the match will come down to a few top names, like Bella and Giulia. It's Vaquer who seems to be on the quickest ascent right now, though, with WWE seemingly rushing the NXT Women's Championship off the performer in May so she could commit to the main roster. While she's come up short in several recent multi-women matches, this weekend feels like the right time for Vaquer to take the next step up the ladder. As a member of the "Raw" roster, Vaquer would be challenging either IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Vaquer and SKY wrestled to a draw in April, meaning they're due for a rematch. There's potential in a Vaquer-Ripley matchup as well; the two clashed during the Women's Money in the Bank match last month, offering a tease of what their future rivalry will look like.
Battle royals are unpredictable, but we're standing behind Vaquer as the most likely winner. Whatever the outcome of the Women's World Championship match, Vaquer seems like the ideal challenger for Clash in Paris.
Written by Nick Miller
NXT Women's Championship: Jordynne Grace (80%)
Jordynne Grace is due to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship for the fourth time this weekend as she challenges Jacy Jayne at Evolution, with the Fatal Influence-backed champion the third holder the "Juggernaut" will be challenging since her first time competing for the title while she was with TNA.
Jayne has been the champion since surprisingly dethroning Stephanie Vaquer in May, having made her first defense the next month against Lainey Reid, and will be making her second defense against Grace – someone she has never faced in singles action and has only ever lost against in tag team contests. They will meet in yet another tag bout the night before, too, with Blake Monroe teaming with Grace against Jayne and Fallon Henley at Great American Bash on Saturday. Monroe was among those to have staked an interest in Jayne's title during her celebration the week after defeating Vaquer.
With all of that said, the Wrestling Inc. staff poll reflects a belief that a new champion will be crowned on Sunday, with 80% voting for Grace to emerge the victor on the night. There have been rumors that Grace's partner on Saturday has been tipped for a heel turn further down the line, so there is a question over whether she could be a potential title challenger in the weeks following Evolution. Moreover, prior to her title win, Jayne had last wrestled in March and has wrestled less than 10 matches total throughout the year, while Grace has maintained a solid record on a more regular basis in the same time.
Written by Max Everett
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (73%)
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and new champion and Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez will defend their gold against "WWE NXT's" Sol Ruca and Zaria, "WWE SmackDown's" Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and fellow "WWE Raw" team Asuka and Kairi Sane, and the majority of us are predicting Judgment Day to retain. A total of 73% of us here at WINC believe Perez is going to cement her place in the faction and as a tag champion at Evolution. Of the remainder, 20% of the staff picked Flair and Bliss, while 7% took Asuka and Sane.
The Bella Twins were reportedly set to take on Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the tag team titles before Morgan's unfortunate shoulder injury during a match with Sane on "Raw." WWE pivoted and the multi-team match was added to the card. Despite Morgan's injury, Rodriguez didn't have to relinquish the gold, and that's where Perez came in. "The Prodigy" has been marked for greatness on the main roster since her record-setting performance at the Royal Rumble. It seemed as though she was set for a feud against Morgan prior to the injury and Finn Balor was trying to sneak her into the stable, so in Morgan's absence, Perez was able to slot right in alongside Rodriguez as champion.
The 73% of us who think Judgment Day retain believe so because we think that since Rodriguez didn't have to relinquish the gold, it would be silly for them to lose. It also seems unlikely that Nikki and Brie Bella were meant to win the tag titles on their first shot at the belts, so plans might not have changed even with the addition of a few more teams. The addition of Perez into the group has been a great storyline on "Raw" and has freshened up the Judgment Day, so we're holding out hope WWE keeps the good thing going.
Written by Daisy Ruth
WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (87%)
Come on, I mean really, come on. It's Becky Lynch. "The Man." With all due respect to Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, come the hell on, we all know who is winning this match.
Lynch just won the Women's IC Title, the second champion in the young belt's history, and is set to bring a level of prestige to the title that it sorely needs. While Valkyria was a great inaugural champion, it is now Lynch's time to take the women's workhorse championship to new heights, and that's why 87% of the Wrestling Inc. staff think that Lynch will retain on Sunday. The other 13% of us are divided evenly between Valkyria and Bayley.
With Bayley in the mix, there's room for Becky to get the win without ever beating Valkyria. She's already beaten Valkyria once, and was even declared "the better woman," so we probably shouldn't be crushing her spirit like that. But nonetheless, a new title needs consistency, and Lynch dropping the belt so soon after winning it just doesn't feel like the move here.
Written by Ross Berman
WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (100%)
Who doesn't love Trish Stratus? She's been a part of wrestling fans' lives (on and off) for more than two decades, and there are surely plenty of viewers who'd love to see her capture another world title in 2025. However, as cool as it would be to see Stratus pull something like that off, now isn't the right time. Our staff is in unanimous agreement that Tiffany Stratton will retain at Evolution.
Stratton is in the second year of her main roster run, and it's clear the company is investing a lot of time and energy into the 26-year-old. Stratton hasn't suffered a single loss in 2025, and she picked up a significant win against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April. There's no denying that Stratus is a worthy opponent, but the straightforward move here would be to use this match to help further solidify Stratton's position on the roster.
As further evidence for a successful title defense, Stratton already has multiple challengers lined up, including Jade Cargill at WWE SummerSlam. While Stratus could always step into the role should she win, the company already started building up tension between Stratton and Cargill, and it seems like that's the direction for the next big show — unless Money in the Bank holder Naomi has anything to say about it. It's possible that it's Naomi who will walk out of Evolution holding the WWE Women's Championship, but if that happens, we believe it'll take place following a successful defense from Stratton.
Written by Nick Miller
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (53%)
It's Rhea Ripley's world, and we're just living in it. You know it's true. Think about it. Doesn't it feel weird that she's not a world champion right now? There's something about the way Rhea Ripley is presented that just says "World Champion" even when she's not holding a title. That's why, while it's extremely close, 53% of the Wrestling Inc. staff think that Ripley will walk out of WWE Evolution with the Women's World Championship. For those who picked her, it just feels like time. Ripley's been without the world title since March, there's a big Australia show coming up, and it feels like the company can only keep that title away from her for so long. Best to give the Evolution crowd a nice big title win and let IYO try again at SummerSlam. After all, Liv Morgan's hurt, so it's not like Ripley will have to reopen that feud right away, should she win.
The only reason the staff appears split is that if anyone can seemingly pull off the upset, it's IYO SKY. SKY has seemingly been WWE's chief underdog for much of the summer, especially following her shocking win at WrestleMania 41 in April. If anyone can beat Ripley, it's probably SKY — she's done it before, she can do it again. But for some, the very fact that Ripley has never beaten SKY is proof in and of itself that SKY is finally taking the pin this Sunday.
Written by Ross Berman