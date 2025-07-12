WWE Evolution 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi will take on Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred match at Evolution 2 and despite Naomi telling all of us to "proceed with caution," most of us — 87% — believe that it will be Cargill getting the win. Many of us picked Cargill so because we've been watching WWE too long and know that the company tends to nerf the briefcase holders before their eventual cash-ins, though we do see Naomi cashing in sooner rather than later.

This will be the second time Naomi and Cargill face off after Naomi laid out her former friend on top of a windshield back in November, taking Cargill out of Survivor Series: WarGames. After the dramatic reveal that Naomi did it to be able to team with Bianca Belair and hold the Women's Tag Team Championships, she and Cargill faced off at WrestleMania 41. Cargill won her singles debut at 'Mania, which only sent Naomi further over the edge. Despite winning the briefcase at the beginning of June, Naomi continued to target Cargill and finally, "The Storm" had enough and asked "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis for another match.

It's a bit strange that Cargill would ask for a No Holds Barred match knowing she has her title opportunity coming up at SummerSlam in less than a month, but it's a bold move that 87% of us here at WINC believe will pay off. Cargill's win is also going to enrage Naomi even further, so there's no doubt their feud will continue into "The Biggest Party of the Summer" and beyond. Naomi will either cost Cargill the WWE Women's Championship or cash-in on her, depending on how things play out.

Written by Daisy Ruth