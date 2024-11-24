Backstage News On Why Jade Cargill Was Pulled From WarGames, US Title Tournament

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill has been pulled from the upcoming Women's War Games match at Survivor Series, as well as the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE United States Women's Champion. In the former, she was replaced by Bayley, and in the latter, Lash Legend.

According to Fightful Select, Cargill is dealing with a legitimate injury and the recent angle which saw her thrown off a platform and through a car windshield was written to give Cargill time away from WWE programming to recover. There is no word on the nature or severity of the injury and Cargill's timetable for return is unknown as of now. Cargill is currently in her second reign with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, alongside Bianca Belair. The women regained their titles from The Unholy Alliance's Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at WWE Bash In Berlin at the end of August.

Lash Legend is set to compete against Michin and Piper Niven on the upcoming "SmackDown" before Survivor Series, which was taped this past Friday (spoilers beware). Bayley will team with Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, and Naomi to take on WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and WWE Speed Women's Champion Candice LeRae in this year's Women's War Games Match on November 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The show was supposed to be Cargill's War Games debut, in a year which also saw her compete in her first Royal Rumble.

