Spoiler: WWE NXT Star Replacing Jade Cargill In Women's US Title Tournament

There's been a change to the lineup for WWE's Women's United States Championship tournament, and it presents a big opportunity for one "WWE NXT" star.

Friday's "WWE SmackDown" saw a three-way match to determine the next contender for the Women's United States Championship, with Bianca Belair taking on Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport. Towards the end of the match, the camera cut backstage to a fallen Jade Cargill splayed out across the hood of a car. Belair ran to the back to check on her tag team partner and left the arena in the ambulance with her, allowing Green to take advantage and pin Davenport to win.

Cargill was scheduled to compete in the next tournament triple threat against Michin and Piper Niven, but as "SmackDown" was winding down, it was announced that Cargill isn't cleared and will be replaced by a mystery opponent. According to internal rundowns published by Fightful Select, that woman will be Lash Legend of Meta-Four. While she doesn't seem to have been officially called up to the main roster yet, Legend and her tag team partner, Jakara Jackson, have recently been featured in matches on both "Raw" and "SmackDown," even wrestling for the WWE Women's Team Team Championship at Crown Jewel 2024.