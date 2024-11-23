Chelsea Green Advances In WWE Women's US Title Tournament, Jade Cargill Taken Out

Chelsea Green advanced in the WWE Women's United States Championship tournament during "WWE SmackDown." The tournament kicked off last Friday with Bayley getting the win against B-Fab and Candice Lerae to advance to the semi-finals, and she will now be joined by Green after she stole a victory from Bianca Belair over Blair Davenport.

Belair appeared to have the bout won with a 450 Splash to Davenport, only for Green to throw her out of the ring and try to make the cover for herself. Belair pulled Green out of the ring to interrupt the count, driving her opponent into the steel steps before finally making a pinfall attempt, which Davenport kicked out of. Then Belair's Women's Tag Championship partner, Jade Cargill, was shown to have been put through a car windshield via the titan tron, prompting Belair to abandon the match.

Green sought to take advantage as she got back in the ring, only to have to kick out of a pinfall attempt from Davenport, but ultimately delivered the Unprettier to win via pinfall. Cargill's status is unknown as she was later shown to have been taken away in an ambulance — with Belair joining her — ahead of her own triple threat in the next first round bout. She is scheduled to face Piper Niven and Michin, while the fourth and final first round triple threat will feature Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Elektra Lopez.

