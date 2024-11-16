Bayley Wins WWE SmackDown Triple Threat, Will Fight For New Women's US Title At SNME

The Women's United States Championship tournament is underway, as of Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." Milwaukee experienced the first of several high-profile bracket matches, and watched as Bayley took the first victory towards crowning the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

Advertisement

Bayley took on Candice LeRae and B-Fab in the show's first hour. All women fought valiantly, with both underdogs B-Fab and LeRae landing critical offense on the veteran Bayley and each other several times in the match. Milwaukee roared as LeRae's cleverly shifted her weight, allowing her to perform a crossbody on Bayley mid-Superplex attempt. Despite the challengers' feisty fighting, Bayley secured the victory after B-Fab threw LeRae out of the ring, allowing the "Role Model" to sweep her up into a roll-up pin for the victory.

Bayley is the first person to progress to the semi-finals of the Women's United States Champion tournament. The bracket, which includes Superstars such as Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Naomi, is set to progress on subsequent episodes of "SmackDown." The finals will be held on the inaugural episode of the revived "Saturday Night's Main Event," which will be hosted in Long Island on December 14. Interestingly, there are no female Superstars from "WWE Raw" announced on the Women's United States Championship tournament card, which leads some to speculate that the Women's United States Championship will be a title specifically for the blue brand's women. There has been no confirmation of this exclusivity, or an alternative mid-card for "Raw's" female roster, announced as of writing.

Advertisement