WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Officially Unveils New Women's United States Championship

As previously reported, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis revealed a new women's midcard title on Friday's episode, and the belt will be the Women's United States Championship. Aldis made the announcement in a pre-recorded video, and said the title won't just be awarded or handed over; it will have to be earned. Aldis said the championship will be awarded to "whoever is willing to go above and beyond and seize the moment." He told the roster that "opportunity knocks, and it's time to answer and make history."

Aldis didn't reveal specifics about how the title will be won, however. He didn't say if there would be a tournament culminating at an upcoming premium live event or a battle royal on "SmackDown." It also wasn't clear if the championship would be exclusive to "SmackDown," or if the belt will float between both brands like the Women's Tag Team Championships. Outside of the Women's Crown Jewel Championship won by Liv Morgan in Saudi Arabia, the last women's championship to be announced in WWE was the NXT Women's North American Championship, won by Kelani Jordan at "WWE NXT" Battleground in June in a ladder match.