Report: WWE Set To Introduce New Championship Possibly As Soon As Tonight's SmackDown

A long awaited new championship is set to be announced on "WWE SmackDown" Friday night. In a major spoiler update ahead of the show reported by Fightful Select, the outlet learned a micard women's title "is imminently" set to be announced in WWE. The outlet didn't have any more information on the championship — whether it will be "SmackDown" exclusive or float between all three brands like the Women's Tag Team Championships — ahead of Friday's show, but supposed insider account WrestleVotes posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it will be a Women's United States Championship and that it would, in fact, be debuting tonight.

Women's United States Championship. Tonight on #SmackDown 🇺🇸 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 9, 2024

Many wrestlers, including most recently, Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, have been advocating for a midcard title for the women's division on the main roster. Stratton advocated for a title to be announced ahead of "WWE Raw's" move to Netflix next year. The last women's title, outside of the Women's Crown Jewel Championship awarded in Saudi Arabia to Liv Morgan, to be announced in the company was the Women's NXT North American Championship. The gold was won by Kelani Jordan at "WWE NXT's" Battleground event.