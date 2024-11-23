Spoiler: Former WWE Women's Champion Replaces Jade Cargill In Women's WarGames Match

Next week's "WWE SmackDown" will reveal Jade Cargill's replacement in the upcoming Women's WarGames match. Friday night's show saw Cargill taken out by an unknown assailant during Bianca Belair's triple threat against Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport, with Belair abandoning the bout — which Green won — to accompany her partner in an ambulance. With next week's show being taped after Friday's, PWInsider reports that Cargill was both replaced in her own triple threat match as well as her WarGames team, with former Women's Champion Bayley now set to team with Belair, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and her former Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, against Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice Lerae.

With both of the Women's Tag Team Champions drawn out of their triple threat matches one way or another, they have missed out on an opportunity to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion. Green advanced by pinning Davenport, defeating the absent Belair by technicality to advance to the semi-finals a week after Bayley had defeated Lerae and B-Fab to advance herself.

"WWE NXT" star Lash Legend will replace Cargill in next week's first round tie against Piper Niven and Michin. This will be the first time Bayley and SKY are sharing the ring since the Women's Royal Rumble winner overcame Sky to become Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40. It's yet unknown who was responsible for the sidelining of Cargill, though that will likely become clear in the weeks following Survivor Series: WarGames.

