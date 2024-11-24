WWE SmackDown Spoilers: Women's US Title Tournament, Men's WarGames Advantage Match

Fans in Salt Lake City, Utah were treated to not one but two episodes of "WWE SmackDown," as the final edition of the Friday night show before Survivor Series was pre-taped after last night's show went off the air. The following article will contain spoilers for the 11/29 edition of "WWE SmackDown," and anyone who wish to remain unspoiled for the show should not continue.

According to PWInsider, the main event of the upcoming "SmackDown" will see The New Bloodline's Jacob Fatu victorious over The Bloodline OG's Jey Uso, meaning Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline will have the advantage in Saturday's War Games match in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event wasn't the only notable match of the evening, as Michin advanced in the Women's US Title tournament, defeating Piper Niven and Lash Legend, who was replacing the injured Jade Cargill. Jade Cargill's injury didn't just mean Lash Legend was in the tournament triple threat, but it also means that Cargill will be absent from the Women's War Games Match at Survivor Series. According to the taping report, Cargill was replaced by former WWE Women's Champion Bayley, who will stand alongside Rhea Ripley's team to help defeat Liv Morgan's team.

Shinsuke Nakamura also debuted new entrance music and sprayed black mist in the eyes of WWE United States Champion LA Knight. It is not clear if the two will face off at Survivor Series but a feud seems to be brewing between the two. Cody Rhodes also got a pinfall over former WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. The report also noted that the Prime Hydration Drink logo was on the canvas for the taping.