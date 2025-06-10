Naomi Credits Change In Attitude For WWE MITB Win

This past weekend, Naomi captured the Money In The Bank briefcase for the first time in her career, becoming the ninth woman in WWE history to win the contract. There's no doubt that Naomi's character has become more intriguing since she turned heel this past March, with fans feeling that she deserved the opportunity to win the Women's Money In The Bank this year. In addition, many would attribute Naomi's success to her new attitude, but the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion believes that she hasn't changed much and is finally just being honest with everybody.

"That's why I don't understand why everybody is so shook and so shocked ... I was too nice for 16 years and now everybody like, she's unhinged. No, I'm not. I'm finally being honest for the first time, and I'm tired and I'm beat up. No, we're not doing this no more." Naomi said on the "Money In The Bank Recap." "They messed up now. They should have never let me get that briefcase ... I'm about to wreak havoc on everybody."

Naomi is also excited about holding the briefcase while the Queen Of The Ring gets underway, as she's thrilled that the number one contender will need to focus on their opponent at SummerSlam, but also be fearful of a cash-in at the event.

