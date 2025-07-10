WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

The NXT North American Championship will also be on the line at the Great American Bash in the only stipulation match of the evening as Ethan Page will defend his title in a Falls Count Anywhere match against Ricky Saints. For months, Page and Saints have been at each others throats, quite literally considering Page put Saints on the shelf for a couple of weeks after taking the title away from him back on the May 27 episode of "WWE NXT," and they will be looking to finally settle their differences in a contest where the rules are thrown out the window, and they get to finish things wherever they want in the arena.

Unlike some of the other bouts on the card, we here at Wrestling Inc. are torn down the middle as to who we think will get the victory in this one. It didn't really seem like Saints got a fair shot with the title the first time he held it, holding it for less than two months, and while he did defend it against Page at Stand & Deliver, that ultimately acted as the first of a three-part series that will end this Saturday. But the real thing to consider is, one of these guys is almost certainly getting called up to the main roster.

The safest bet for that would be on Page, as he has done almost everything there is to do in "NXT" since debuting on the brand in May 2024, and a call-up to the main roster has surely got to be in his future. There are rumors and rumblings that he could potentially have something to do with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's group — the problem is, those same rumors have applied to Saints as well, and he doesn't really need to be in "NXT" for much longer. Would it be nice to see him win more gold? Of course it would, but even the fans who have followed him since his AEW days know that he is destined for things far beyond the confines of the WWE Performance Center, and a call-up could only really be possible if he lost to Page.

Overall, you can make the case for both guys to win and lose, as we don't think either of them are going to be sticking around in "NXT" for much longer. In this match, your guess is as good as ours.

