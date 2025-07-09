The Story So Far: Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace Vs. Fatal Influence At WWE NXT GAB
One night before Jacy Jayne defends her NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace in singles action at Sunday's WWE Evolution, she will be in tag team action against the team of Grace and Blake Monroe alongside her Fatal Influence teammate Fallon Henley. Grace has been pursuing the women's title since before she was even an official member of the WWE roster, crossing over from TNA to make the challenge when Roxanne Perez was still champion. She then attempted to dethrone Stephanie Vaquer at both Stand & Deliver and Battleground before Vaquer dropped the title to Jayne on May 27, after which Grace again shifted her attention to the new titleholder.
Meanwhile, Monroe is a relatively new addition to the roster and is making her televised in-ring debut for the company, having crossed over from rival AEW despite entering 2025 as that promotion's Women's World Champion. This will be her first substantial action since dropping that title to Toni Storm in the "Hollywood Ending" match at AEW Revolution in March, and she's already in the vicinity of the NXT Women's Champion, with an opportunity to stake her claim to the title — especially should she pick up the win Saturday. But before we look to the future, let's look back at the past: this is the story so far.
Blake Monroe's debut and alliance with Jordynne Grace
Grace was among the names to stake their claim to the NXT women's title during Jayne's celebration the week after she dethroned Vaquer, alongside Thea Hail, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend, Zaria, Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, and the debuting Monroe. On the June 17 episode of "NXT," Monroe was joined by General Manager Ava to sign her contract in the ring, prompting Jayne and Fatal Influence to interrupt — much in the same way, they argued, she had done to Jayne during her celebration. Talking quickly turned to violence as Monroe slapped Jayne across the face, only to suffer the indignity of Henley and Jayne putting her through a table.
Elsewhere, Grace had earned her spot in the final four-way of an Eliminator Tournament with the Evolution title shot on the line; she defeated Vice to qualify from the first round, and a week on from Monroe's contract signing, she was victorious over Parker, Legend, and Dame. She had very little time to celebrate the victory, however, emerging the week after that to address her incumbent title match before once more Fatal Influence emerged and swiftly sought to beat down Jayne's new challenger. Monroe wound up making the save as Grace looked to fall victim to the numbers game, prompting Ava to announce the tag team match with Grace and Monroe teaming to take on Jayne and Henley, a prelude to the title match the next night with the looming cloud of a rumored heel turn on the way.