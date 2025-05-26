Stephanie Vaquer Retains WWE NXT Women's Title Vs. Jordynne Grace At Battleground

Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship against "The Juggernaut" Jordynne Grace at Battleground on Sunday. Grace put up a fight, but Vaquer pulled out the Spiral Tap, her corkscrew moonsault, to get the victory.

Grace rolled out of the ring to avoid an early Devil's Kiss by Vaquer and slammed the champion onto the commentary desk. Back in the ring, Grace put her in a submission, targeting her back. Vaquer dodged a Vader Bomb and battled her way back into the match with a meteora followed by the Devil's Kiss, but it wasn't enough to keep Grace down. Grace hit a spinebuster to Vaquer followed by a flurry of offense including a sit down powerbomb, but Vaquer kicked out.

Vaquer kicked out of a superplex from the middle rope and dodged another sit down powerbomb with an attempt to roll up her challenge. Grace had Vaquer up on the outside of the ring at one point, but it was the champion who sent her opponent through the ring barricade. Vaquer hit the SVB, but Grace kicked out again. Vaquer followed it up with a Dragon Screw in the corner, followed by the Spiral Tap for the win.