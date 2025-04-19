Stephanie Vaquer Retains WWE NXT Women's Title In Stand & Deliver Four-Way

To round out the women's wrestling action for "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver, Stephanie Vaquer defended the NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, and Giulia in a fatal-four-way. Fortunately for Vaquer, she survived and retained her title.

In the title match's closing moments, Grace seemed to be on the verge of victory when she planted Giulia to the mat with a Grace Driver. Before she could gain a pinfall, however, Parker nailed Grace with a Hip Attack, then tossed her out of the ring. From there, Parker kicked out of a roll-up served up to her by Giulia and struck her with a Hip Attack.

Seeing Parker subsequently make a cover on Giulia, Vaquer dove off the top rope, landing on both of them. With Giulia then rolling to the outside, Vaquer capitalized with a package backbreaker on Parker for the win. Vaquer had previously defended the NXT Women's Championship against Parker in a one-on-one match on "NXT."

Vaquer claimed the NXT Women's Championship last month by defeating Giulia in a title-for-title match, which also involved the NXT Women's North American Championship, on "NXT." Three weeks after that, however, Vaquer vacated the latter title to allow for more consistent defenses of it. This later opened the door for Sol Ruca to capture the NXT Women's North American Championship in a six-woman ladder match earlier in the Stand & Deliver show. Elsewhere, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley secured themselves a future WWE Women's Tag Team Championships by beating Meta-Four, Fatal Influence, and Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade on the premium live event pre-show.