Ricky Saints Earns WWE NXT NA Title Match, Names Stipulation

Ricky Saints is headed to Great American Bash on Saturday to face off against North American Champion Ethan Page once again, but this time, they'll be fighting in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Saints named his stipulation after defeating all three members of WWE Evolve's Vanity Project on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday.

Page told Saints last week on "NXT" that if he wanted a title shot, he'd have to take on gauntlet this week. The match opened up "NXT" and Saints started off against Swipe Right's Brad Baylor, who he pinned after a Tornado DDT. Baylor's tag team partner Ricky Smokes was next, and Saints laid him out with an Atomic Drop and pinned him for the three count.

Finally, Saints took out WWE Evolve Champion Jackson Drake with the Roshambo for the gauntlet match victory. He grabbed a microphone and stood on the turnbuckle to challenge Page, who was on commentary for the match, and named his stipulation. Saints said he wanted an anything goes Falls Count Anywhere Match at Great American Bash.

The bout will be the rubber match between the pair. Saints successfully defended the North American title when he held it against Page at Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania 41 weekend. Page dethroned Saints on the May 27 edition of "NXT," where he hit a Twisted Grin over a chair to injure Saints' throat.