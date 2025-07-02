WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi Set For Title Defense At GAB

Yoshiki Inamura overcame Jasper Troy to earn a shot at Oba Femi during "WWE NXT."

"WWE LFG" Season One winner Troy was looking for a rematch at the NXT Championship following his initial failed attempt three weeks ago, while Inamura was looking to bring some momentum back to his pairing with Josh Briggs – who had himself failed to wrest the TNA World title from Trick Williams last week – in his first televised singles match since a loss to Wes Lee in April.

The bout started much as it would continue, with Troy looking to dominate and strangle the life out of the match while Inamura fought back in short bursts. Inamura survived multiple pin attempts at two, while commentary played up his "Fighting Spirit" and he continued to ride the onslaught.

Inamura sent Troy crashing into the ring post, firing off forearms to get an exchange started that was ultimately snuffed out by Troy; he slammed Inamura to set up for a standing Frog Splash, but Inamura got the knees up as he landed and followed up with a Frog Splash for the pinfall win.

Inamura will now challenge Femi for the NXT Championship at Great American Bash on July 12.