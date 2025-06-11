WWE NXT Champ Oba Femi Battles Through LFG Winner, Injured Ribs

Oba Femi overcame all odds to defeat Jasper Troy and retain his NXT Championship in the main event of "WWE NXT."

Femi was defending his title against the winner of "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" Season One, although the bout itself was thrown into doubt at the beginning of the show as Troy launched the champion through a windshield in the parking lot. Troy later confirmed that he was expecting Femi to enter the match anyway, something he was banking on as an advantage heading into the main event.

The champion entered with his midsection bandaged up and found himself at the disadvantage for much of the bout. Troy drove him onto the apron with a back suplex, as well as throwing him so hard into the middle turnbuckle that it broke. Several referees were called to action, fixing the rope as Troy and Femi continued to battle around them. Troy came closest to winning the match after hitting the Black Hole Slam to Femi in the middle of the ring, falling away from the champion in exhaustion and delaying in making the cover – thus Femi kicked out at the last second.

He sought to push for the win with a Vader Bomb, but Femi had the chance to get his knees up and take Troy to the outside of the ring. This marked the turning point with Femi launching Troy through the barricade at ringside, pulling him back in the ring for the Fall From Grace. He went for the cover, but the referee stopped his count despite Troy appearing not to have kicked out; Femi followed up with one more Fall From Grace to secure the winning pinfall.