WWE LFG Winner Gets Shot At NXT Champ Oba Femi

Jasper Troy will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship during next week's "WWE NXT" in just his second match on the brand.

Troy ran over Dante Chen during last week's episode to win his debut outing in less than four minutes, having won the first series of "WWE LFG: Legends and Future Greats" alongside former Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele on May 18. He appeared on the following episode of "NXT" to mark his arrival with an ambush on Femi, and the champion emerged last week to say that his days were numbered. The two finally came face-to-face on Tuesday, alongside Stevie Turner and Robert Stone, to make their bout official. Neither took their eyes off of each other as they signed the contract, and it was subsequently announced with a graphic that the title match will be next week.

Troy has been with WWE since signing as part of the August 2022 Performance Center class. He made his televised debut in May 2024 on "NXT Level Up" and has been working house shows since May 2023. He stands to be Femi's sixth title defense during his reign as champion since January, with his most recent defense coming against Myles Borne at the Battleground PLE on May 25.