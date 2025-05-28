Men's WWE LFG Winner Jasper Troy Makes NXT In-Ring Debut

"WWE LFG" Season One winner Jasper Troy picked up a win as he made his in-ring debut during "WWE NXT.

Troy faced Dante Chen in his maiden bout, who would put up a fight against him despite his dominating performance. That was emphasized in the closing stretch, as Chen fired off strikes and a DDT to Troy, only for him to come back with a splash and a Black Hole Slam to pick up the winning pinfall. After the bout, Oba Femi emerged to say he hoped Troy enjoyed his five minutes of fame, boasting that he at least had the respect not to attack Troy from behind, but his days are numbered.

Troy won the first series of "LFG: Legends and Future Greats" alongside former Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele on May 18, winning an "NXT" contract and making an impression last Tuesday as he attacked the NXT Champion. Troy made his televised debut in May 2024 on "NXT Level Up" and continued to make appearances throughout that year – he worked his first house show with "NXT" in May 2023, even challenging for the NXT and North American titles in the years since. Troy, real name Antoine Frazier, signed with WWE as part of the August 2022 Performance Center class.