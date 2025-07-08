The Story So Far: IYO SKY Vs. Rhea Ripley At WWE Evolution 2025

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will clash for the WWE Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025, and while this is far from the first time Ripley and SKY have shared a ring, their upcoming match in Atlanta is widely expected to be another stunning entry in their catalogue of contests. Starting with their tenures in "WWE NXT," "The Eradicator" and "The Genius of the Sky" have eight years' worth of history preceding Saturday's premium live event; from the Mae Young Classic semifinals to WrestleMania 41 and beyond, this is the story so far.

Ripley and SKY first competed in a WWE ring in 2018, when SKY (then named Io Shirai) defeated Ripley in the Mae Young Classic tournament semifinals — she would go on to lose to Toni Storm in the MYC finals at the first Evolution event. While 2019 saw SKY and Ripley debut in the women's Royal Rumble, face off in women's WarGames, and team up to take down the main roster at Survivor Series, they wouldn't meet again in singles action until 2020, when their second-ever televised singles match ended in a no contest when NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair attacked them both. That set up a triple threat for the title at NXT Takeover: In Your House, a match that appeared to be over when Flair bridged Ripley into the Figure 8 submission, only for SKY to hit Ripley with a moonsault off the top rope and pin her to win the championship.