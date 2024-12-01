Rhea Ripley Puts Champion Through Table, Wins Women's WarGames At WWE Survivor Series

Rhea Ripley and her babyface team of Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Bayley, and Naomi defeated Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, Raquel Rodriguez, and Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton in the opening match of Survivor Series in a WarGames match. Bayley and Jax squared off to open the match, but the babyface team had the advantage and Naomi was the first woman in.

Naomi brought in weapons, including a kendo stick and a toilet seat. LeRae jumped in front of Stratton to be the first heel competitor to join her team inside the cage. Next was Belair, who spent a lot of time on the outside bringing in weapons, including a fire extinguisher. Stratton was next, followed by SKY, who grabbed a painted trash can. SKY immediately climbed the cage and LeRae met her up top. Rodriguez was the next woman in for the heels. Ripley then got into the match, and fought four-on-one after the heels took out her entire team. Morgan was next to enter, and grabbed a baseball bat from backstage before entering to officially start the match.

Morgan pulled out a pair of handcuffs and attempted to cuff Ripley to the ropes. SKY and Stratton scaled opposite corners of the cage, and SKY covered herself in a trash can to hit a moonsault from the top, and Stratton followed with a swanton bomb. Stratton got the MITB briefcase from another trash can, and stood over Jax and Morgan, who were laid out on the mat. SKY interrupted by spraying a fire extinguisher, while Ripley handcuffed Rodriguez in the corner. Morgan hit a Codebreaker to Ripley and laid her out on a table and went up top, but Ripley followed. Ripley hit a Riptide and sent Morgan crashing through the table and pinned her to win.