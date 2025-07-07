WWE Evolution 2018: 3 Things We Hated And Three Things We Loved

In the summer of 2015, Sasha Banks was brought up to the WWE main roster alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair by Stephanie McMahon as a way of kicking off the "women's revolution" within the company. At that point, Banks was the NXT Women's Champion, and would go on to have a series of matches with Bayley that would be heralded as some of the greatest women's matches on US soil at that time. Bayley would subsequently be placed alongside Banks, Lynch, and Flair to create the group collectively known as the Four Horsewomen, a group of women that were instrumental in the success of women's wresting in WWE throughout the 2010s and beyond.

With all that in mind, you would think, because of how much they had done for women's wrestling as a while, that Banks and Bayley would get top billing (or near enough to it) on WWE's first-ever all-female pay-per-view wouldn't you? After all, without Banks and Bayley, Evolution as an event would likely not have happened.

However, the team who would be better known as The Boss 'N' Hug Connection were placed right in the middle of the card, and had to follow a stellar match between Toni Storm and Io Shirai in the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament. Banks and Bayley teamed up with Natalya to take on The Riott Squad at Evolution 2018 in a match that, for what it's worth, wasn't a bad match by any stretch. It tied into the feud that had been running in the months leading up to Evolution where Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan had essentially forced Bayley and Banks to put their differences aside and form a tag team, who also drafted in help from the likes of Ember Moon and the aforementioned Natalya, in order to put a stop to The Riott Squad.

That's all fine in principle, and it gets another six women on the first-ever all-female pay-per-view, but this is Sasha Banks and Bayley we are talking about here. These are two women who at this point in WWE were already on their way to becoming certified WWE Hall of Famers, why are they in a fairly heatless six-woman tag team match in the middle of the show? They should be near, or at the top of the card fighting for championships because they are two of the best wrestlers to pass through WWE's doors this side of the millennium. Essentially placing them in what can be described as a fun match that would likely rule on the house show loop just seems counter-productive.

It kind of became the story of both Bayley and Sasha's careers in WWE in the end, a couple of trailblazers who, for whatever reason, never got the credit that they rightfully deserved. They have had big moments in WWE, but their placement on the Evolution 2018 card is one that was disrespectful to two women who made the event possible in the first place.

