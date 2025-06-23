Becky Lynch Teases Potential WWE Evolution 2025 Matches, Recalls Charlotte Flair LWS

WWE star Becky Lynch has discussed her opponents for the upcoming Evolution PLE, while also looking back at her match in the inaugural edition of the show, which she had against Charlotte Flair.

"The Man" is preparing herself for a few challengers to her title, which she will likely defend at the Evolution PLE. She recently talked at the SummerSlam kickoff event, where she named a few stars who could challenge her for her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

"So when it comes to Evolution, whoever it is, whoever wants to step to me, whether it be Bayley, whether it be Lyra — hell, it could be Nikki Bella, I'll take 'em all on," she said.

Lynch has made a few enemies in recent months, including her former tag team partner Lyra Valkyria, while Bayley — whom she attacked and replaced at WrestleMania 41 — recently ambushed the Women's Intercontinental Champion. The two stars could be potential opponents for Lynch at the Evolution PLE, which will take place on July 13. Before that match, though, Lynch will go up against Bayley on this week's "WWE Raw," where the former's title will be on the line for just the second time since winning it at Backlash.

Also during the appearance, Lynch briefly talked about her acclaimed match against Flair at Evolution and tooted her own horn, as she has been known to do in recent times, when asked how she could surpass that match against "The Queen."

"I surpass [the match against Flair at Evolution] every time I step out of the curtain. The 'great Charlotte Flair' — I'm the greatest to ever do it, and it's not just me saying it, other people say it, a lot of people say it ... Sports Illustrated said it," Lynch added.

In the aforementioned match, Lynch defeated Flair to retain her SmackDown Women's title, in what was a 30-minute, brutal match between the two.