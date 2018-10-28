WWE Evolution: Charlotte Flair Vs. Becky Lynch (Last Woman Standing For The SmackDown Women's Title)

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair as JoJo does the introductions. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is out next. Flair stares her down. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

Fans start chanting for Becky as we get ready to go. The bell rings and they stare each other down. Flair and Becky miss big boots to start. They show each other up and talk some trash. Flair drops Becky first and taunts her with a Flair strut. Becky slides out of a slam and clotheslines Flair. Becky with more trash talking. Flair kips up. Becky charges but Flair takes her down. Becky ends up dropping Flair with a flying clothesline. Becky mocks the strut and drops an elbow as fans continue to chant her name. Becky drops a leg on Flair and tells the referee to count but Flair makes it up at 4.

Flair ends up on the apron but she fights back. Flair goes to the top but Becky cuts her off and brings her to the mat. The referee counts but Flair is back up at 3. Becky nails a Bexploder suplex and tells the referee to count. Flair is back up at 3. Becky catches a big boot and drops Flair. Becky goes to the second rope but misses as Flair sidesteps. Flair with a big boot. The referee counts but Becky makes it up at the 4 count. Fans do dueling chants now. Becky tosses Flair to the floor. The referee counts but Flair gets up and Becky meets her with several kendo stick shots on the outside. Becky unloads with the stick. Flair blocks a stick shot but Becky kicks her down. Fans chant for tables as Becky keeps control on the outside. Becky grabs a steel chair from under the ring. They both start filling the ring with chairs now.

Flair brings a table from under the ring but Becky runs over and leaps off the steps, taking Flair down on the outside. Flair comes back with a suplex on the floor. The referee counts but Becky gets up at 5. Flair is standing the table up but Becky comes over with a steel chair shot to the back. Becky with a chair shot to the gut. Another chair shot to bring Flair down. A "you deserve it" chant breaks out. Becky brings Flair back into the ring where the pile of chairs are. The referee counts while Flair slowly gets to her feet. Becky launches Flair onto the pile of chairs. The referee counts again on Flair. Becky stacks several chairs on top of each other. Becky goes for the Bexploder on the stack of chairs but Flair fights her. Flair drops Becky neck-first on the chairs and they both go down. The referee counts.

They get up and Flair goes to the outside, bringing a table into the ring. Becky with a springboard kick to drop Flair off the apron to the outside. Becky stands the table up in the ring as the referee counts on Flair outside. Flair comes back in but gets dropped for another count. Flair makes it back up at 8. Becky places Flair on top of the table. Becky climbs to the top but Flair brings her down and stomps away as fans boo. Flair places Becky on top of the table and punches her several times. Flair goes to the top to moonsault Becky through the table but she botches it a bit and they both land on the mat. The table is turned upside down but not broken. The referee counts. Flair gets up an stands the table back up. Flair positions Becky on the table once again. Flair goes up for another moonsault attempt. Instead Flair flips off the top and puts Becky through the table. The referee counts. They both get up right before the 10 count.

Flair stands a ladder up in the middle of the ring now. Becky drops her and pushes the ladder over. Becky scoops Flair and slams her on top of the ladder on the mat. The referee counts and Becky grabs her but Flair counters and takes the knee out from behind. Flair drags Becky over and wraps her legs around the ladder. Flair stomps on the knee while it's wrapped around the ladder. Flair drops back with a Figure Four wrapped around the ladder. She bridges into the Figure Eight, still with Becky's legs tied up in the ladder. Becky taps but that won't end the match. Becky grabs a steel chair and breaks the hold with chair shots to Flair. Fans do dueling chants now.

Becky goes to the floor and slowly gets up. Flair follows but Becky sends her into the steel steps. Becky sends Flair into the steel ring post next, face-first. The referee counts Flair now. Becky grabs her title and starts walking away through the crowd. Flair runs after her and stops her. Flair with chops. Becky fights back and they trade shots at the production area in the crowd now. Flair unloads with chops. Flair brings Becky back over the barrier to the ringside area. Flair takes apart the German announce table now. Flair slams Becky's face into another announce table. Flair brings another ladder from under the ring now. Flair stands the ladder up at ringside and climbs but Becky nails her with the title. Becky talks trash and slams Flair's face into the announce table. Becky positions Flair on the German announce table and climbs the ladder as fans cheer.

Becky leaps off the ladder and puts Flair through it with a double leg drop. They're both down as the referee starts counting. Flair screams and asks if that is all Becky has. Becky attacks her and unloads with strikes. Becky stacks a bunch of announcer chairs on top of Flair, burying her under debris. Becky places a table on top of the announcer chairs and tells the referee to count. Flair fights through the debris and makes it up at the 9 count. Becky pleads as Flair stumbles her way. Flair grabs a kendo stick and unloads on Becky with it. Flair with a Spear on the floor.

The referee counts but Flair drags Becky over a few feet. Flair stands a table up on the outside. Flair positions Becky on the table and goes to the top. Becky jumps up and grabs Flair for a powerbomb. Becky powerbombs Flair from the top turnbuckle through the table on the floor. The referee counts but Flair looks like she's going to make it to her feet. Flair stumbles but can't stand straight up as the referee counts to 10.

Winner: Becky Lynch

After the match, Becky takes the title and celebrates as her music hits. Fans cheer both competitors on after the battle. The referee calls for more referees to come out and check on Flair as Becky makes her exit, yelling about being the best. We go to replays. Becky stands tall at the entrance and raises the title. An emotional Flair recovers at ringside and looks around.

