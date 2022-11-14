The 10 Most Memorable Moments Of Ronda Rousey's WWE Career

The self-proclaimed "Baddest Woman on the Planet," Ronda Rousey, has made a name for herself in the world of combat sports. She has fought her way through the UFC roster, winning championships, before jumping ship to WWE and finding herself with more to add to her resume. Rousey was the first ever female UFC Champion, along with winning the Bantamweight Championship earlier in her career. Rousey has also made history in a short amount of time in WWE, capturing championship gold and being featured in the first ever WrestleMania main event featuring all women.

Ronda Rousey made her debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble and hit the ground running. In only a few years time, she has held an undefeated streak, won the "Raw" Women's Championship, and has continued to find herself in a major storylines in WWE. The UFC legend came into unknown territory by entering professional wrestling in 2018, but learned quickly how to connect with the audience. Rousey didn't climb the ranks of WWE by accident, she has a slew of memorable moments to back-up her championship stardom in WWE.